Gov Aiyedatiwa Picks 12 New Commissioners

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly a list of 12 nominees for the position of Commissioner in the State Executive Council for confirmation.

This was contained a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji by the Governor

The nominees are :

1. Professor Igbekele Ajibefun

2. Engr Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye

3. Hon. Ayodele Akande

4. Engr Alabi Johnson

5. Alhaji Amidu Takuro

6. Otunba Adewale Akinlosotu

7. Mr. Idowu Ajanaku

8. Dr Oluwaseun Abosede Osamaye

9. Dr Tob Loko

10. Mr. Olaolu Akindolire

11. Hon. Sunday Olajide

12. Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun Henry

He sought quick action on this request in the overall interest of the state.