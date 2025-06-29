Ganduje Was Removed, Didn’t Resign.. Kano NNPP Chairman

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa, has said that former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, did not resign, but was removed.





Dungurawa claimed that Ganduje was removed due to corruption allegations levelled against him by some candidates ahead of the upcoming Anambra election, as well as certain actions considered to be against the President and the party.





According to him, “Politically, we are not happy with Ganduje’s resignation, because he was doing what we wanted him to do there. He was working to ensure that APC and Tinubu do not succeed. From what he was doing — whether you like it or not — he was an enemy of Tinubu and APC.





“He started politicking without waiting for INEC, the body saddled with the responsibility of announcing the timetable for political activities. He went ahead to unilaterally adopt and endorse Tinubu, excluding his Vice, Kashim Shettima. He has done a lot of damage to APC.





“Ganduje succeeded in technically destroying Tinubu. He didn’t resign; we believe Tinubu understood what he was doing, and that was why they removed him.





“If you are between 50 and 70 years old, you are on medical treatment almost every day. So why did he accept the appointment if he knew he was old? It’s not a matter of sickness. They simply realised he wanted to destroy their party, and that is why he was removed overnight,” the party chairman stated.





On the claims that Tinubu is planning to work with Kwankwaso hence Ganduje’s exit, Dungurawa dismissed the suggestion.





“That is not the reason. If that were the case, he would have resigned when the video of Kwankwaso at the Villa surfaced, but he didn’t. It’s a lie. They are just making noise.





“This is related to the corruption charges brought against Ganduje in connection with the forthcoming Anambra election. Some candidates influenced him and took evidence to Tinubu. That was why they said he had to resign. It’s his usual habit of corruption that got him removed from the party,” he said.





When asked whether Kwankwaso would return to the APC following Ganduje’s exit, the NNPP Chairman said there was nothing wrong with any political move Kwankwaso makes, adding that they would follow him anywhere.

loyalists, and we have always said that wherever Kwankwaso goes, we will follow him. So, there’s nothing wrong with whichever party he chooses. Even if he decides to quit politics, we will still stand with him,” Dungurawa stated.







