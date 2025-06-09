World Touring Frenchman Dies In Benue Hotel

Mr. Pietier Gilles, a 67-year-old tourist, has reportedly been found dead in a hotel room in Gboko town, Benue State.

Citing sources, counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said the deceased, believed to be a French tourist, was found dead on Saturday at Hotel Jovina, Gboko, where he had lodged on June 6.

Makama, in a post on X, said Gilles reportedly fell ill on June 7, but declined the hotel’s offer to take him to a hospital.

“Concerned for his wellbeing, the hotel management contacted a medical practitioner to assess his condition. Sadly, he was confirmed dead shortly after,” the post said

The hotel manager, Mr. Emmanuel Terhide Laha, reported the incident to the “A” Division Police Station in Gboko at about 5:45 p.m. on June 8.

In response, the Divisional Police Officer led a patrol team to the hotel, where photographs of the scene were taken and the body evacuated to the General Hospital in Gboko for preservation and autopsy.

The report said Gilles had reportedly arrived in Nigeria from the Niger Republic on May 19, 2025, traveling on a sports bicycle as part of a long-distance tour across countries.

According to police authorities, an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of death, and relevant diplomatic channels are being engaged to manage the case in line with international protocols.

