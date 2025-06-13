Fracas : FG Orders Air Peace Incidence Probe

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the altercation between Air Peace and Senator Adams Oshiomhole at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.

Keyamo, in a statement on Friday, said he has been in direct contact with both parties since the incident occurred.

“I also directed the aviation agencies to exercise restraint in jumping to conclusions, in line with the time-honoured legal principle of ‘hear all sides’ before reaching judgment,” he wrote on X.

The minister appealed to both sides to stop the public accusations and counter-accusations and directed the relevant agencies to gather evidence and report back to his office.

He said the findings will help guide future conduct in similar situations.



