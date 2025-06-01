FG Using AI to Identify and Support Poor Nigerians..Minister

The Federal Government is now using artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite technology to identify and support millions of poor Nigerians, especially in urban slums, according to Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Speaking on Arise TV, Yilwatda said the National Social Register has grown from 13 million to nearly 20 million Nigerians, following President Tinubu’s directive to include the urban poor.





“We used satellite imagery to locate slums, then telecom data to identify phone users in those areas,” he explained. “AI helped verify identities and assess poverty levels.”





With this updated database, the government is now targeting 15 million households—around 75 million people—with poverty relief programmes, including ₦75,000 cash transfers per household.





Yilwatda also revealed that 42% of Nigerians face food poverty, and that the intervention is already yielding results:





18% started small businesses





82% improved food access





52% paid school fees





Long-term efforts include ₦1.5 trillion in agricultural loans and scholarship schemes to keep students in school.





“Poverty alleviation reduces the pain. Poverty reduction lifts people out entirely,” he said.





Lagos Reporters will continue to monitor and report on the impact of these interventions across communities in Lagos and beyond.