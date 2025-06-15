FG Condemns Israel’s Attack On Iran, Calls For de-escalation

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has condemned Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between both nations.

The attack has led to sustained missile and aerial exchanges across both territories since Friday.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran.”

“Nigeria expresses its grave concern and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

“The continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development,” the statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Nigeria also called on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation, urging the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.

It reiterated that military action is not a substitute for negotiation, stressing that the path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

“Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region,” the statement said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated dramatically on Thursday following a heavy Israeli air offensive aimed at strategic nuclear and military assets inside Iran.

Israeli officials confirmed that the offensive involved hundreds of air sorties targeting what they described as core elements of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and senior leadership within its armed forces.

Iran said it has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel in retaliation.

Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as sirens sounded across Israel on Friday night.



