Female Guest Dies In Ekiti Hotel

A lady (name withheld) slumped and died inside a hotel along the NTA Road in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Sources said she slumped in the bathroom.

She was reportedly confirmed shortly after she was rushed to the hospital.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying investigation  was ongoing.

He said some of the staff of the hotel would be brought in for questioning to ascertain the cause of her death.

Abutu added that an autopsy would be carried out to assist the investigation.

