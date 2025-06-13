Defection: I’m Pursuing An Elephant, No Dog Can Stop Me ..Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has defended his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), likening his political move to a man pursuing an elephant, insisting he would not be distracted by barking dogs along the way.

Speaking in Uyo on Wednesday upon his return from France, where he attended the United Nations Ocean Conference, Governor Eno said his decision to join the APC was made in the best interest of Akwa Ibom people and to strategically position the state for greater development.

He dismissed criticism of his defection, particularly from those he described as non-indigenes who, according to him, interfere in matters that do not concern them.

“For those who think we don’t have a choice, I have exercised my right. It is within our constitutional right to freely associate,” he said.

“Let’s remain focused because when you are pursuing an elephant, you don’t let a dog stop you on the road.”

Reaffirming his authority and responsibility as the sitting governor, Eno said:

“This is Akwa Ibom’s matter. I am the one in the driver’s seat today. I know the road without traffic jams, without potholes. That’s why I’ve chosen to take Akwa Ibom on an expressway of development.”

He pledged to continue leading the state on a path of peace, unity, and progress, guided by his faith and a sense of divine calling.



