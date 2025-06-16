Dangote To Begin Nationwide Distribution Of Petrol, Diesel With 4,000 Trucks

In a bold move to reshape Nigeria’s fuel distribution network, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel across the country by August 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, fears of fuel scarcity and a possible increase in the pump price of PMS have resurfaced following the suspension of tanker loading activities at the Dangote Refinery by members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

According to Dangote Refinery, product distribution will target marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation and other large users as it kicks off a new initiative to improve access and affordability of refined products.

To support the nationwide rollout, the refinery has deployed 4,000 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers, with additional investments in CNG stations, commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, and over 100 CNG-powered trucks to guarantee smooth distribution.

Describing the programme as part of a wider strategy to “eliminate logistics costs, enhance energy efficiency, promote sustainability and support Nigeria’s economic development,” Dangote said the logistics support would be extended to all retail stations that source PMS and diesel directly from its facilities.

“Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support,” the company stated.

The firm added that the initiative would “revitalise previously inactive petrol stations, thereby driving job creation, stimulating Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), increasing government revenue, improving fuel access in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.”

Customers who purchase a minimum of 500,000 litres of fuel will also have access to an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, backed by a bank guarantee, The Guardian gathered.

Further, the company emphasised that key sectors such as manufacturing and telecommunications were expected to benefit immensely, with the reduced fuel cost contributing to lower operating expenses, easing inflationary pressure and boosting productivity.

“Players in these key sectors and others can purchase directly from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery,” it noted.

The suspension of tanker loading at Dangote, which affects the Lekki-Epe corridor, was in protest against the Lagos State Government’s enforcement of a N12,500 electronic call-up charge for trucks operating in the area.

Both NARTO and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) expressed concern over the situation, citing the increase in the e-call-up charges as a major trigger. They cautioned that unless swiftly addressed, the additional logistics cost may be passed on to consumers.

Although NARTO insists the situation may not immediately result in fuel shortages, the masses on X (formerly Twitter) warned that if the issue was not resolved within the next 48 hours, it could disrupt fuel distribution nationwide and lead to price increases.

In a memo dated June 14, 2025, NARTO President, Yusuf Othman, directed members to suspend the programming of trucks for loading at the Dangote Refinery until a resolution is reached.

He explained that the association had proposed a N2,500 fee per truck, citing current economic conditions, but no agreement had been reached with the Lagos government and its private partner, Call-Up Technologies Limited.



