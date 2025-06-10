Communique Of Wike's Faction PDP Stakeholders Meeting In Abuja

PDP EMINENT STAKEHOLDERS AND CONCERNED LEADERS MEETING. COMMUNIQUE OF 9TH JUNE, 2025





1. At a meeting of the aforementioned group on the 9th day of June, 2025, in Abuja, the state of affairs of the party; the need to reinforce internal democracy, equity and justice within the ranks of the Party were discussed and carefully reviewed. The Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders drawn from the various States of the Federation, took a deep and strong view of the situation in our party and came to following conclusions:





(i) The seemingly untractable crisis in the party is as a result of inexplicable refusal of a few to adhere to the Party’s Constitution, with particular reference to Section 36(1)(a)(b) and (c), Sections 47(3)(5) and 48(1)(i) and the definite Supreme Court Judgment regarding the position of the office of the National Secretary of the Party.





(ii) The Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders are alarmed that the Party is in inevitable part to self-annihilation, if urgent steps are not taken to rein in the desperate, divisive and selfish tendencies that brought the party to its knees in the lead up to the 2023 elections.





(iii) These divisive tendencies, unfortunately, have found expression in the conduct of certain interest within the ranks of our party both at NEC, NWC and Board of Trustees levels.





2. Consequently, the PDP Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders resolve as follows:





(i) That to finally arrest the inexorable drift towards extinction in our party, the party must, without further delay, respect the judgement of the Supreme Court. We therefore, unequivocally reaffirm Senator Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of our great party.





(ii) In the spirit of fairness, including, federal character principles and respect fof our Party Constitution, the party must make an unequivocal pronouncement Zoning its Presidential Candidate to the South in the 2027 elections after the unbroken years of Northern Presidency under President Muhammadu Buhari.





(iii) In line with the provisions of our party Constitution, only the National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, can issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Caucus and the National Working Committee, and to this end, all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to INEC are null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.





(iv) Furthermore, it is clear from the Constitution that only the National Convention, properly and duly constituted can remove Senator Sam Anyanwu, the National Secretary, arising from his status as a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.





(v) We, therefore, demand that the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary jointly issue a notice to INEC with an attached agenda for the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party being the only pathway to abide by extant laws.





3. We, the Stakeholders reiterate our commitment to uphold the rule of law, respect constitutional mandate, resist all machinations aimed at destabilizing the party and support the efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee headed by His Excellency, Senator Bukola Saraki.