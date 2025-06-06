Chad Bars US Citizens After Donald Trump’s Ban

Chad has suspended visa issuance to U.S. citizens on Thursday after its nationals were included in a U.S. travel ban targeting 12 countries, President Idriss Deby said in a Facebook post.

"I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens," Deby said.

"Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride," Deby added, making reference to Qatar's gift of a $400 million airplane to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chad is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the U.S. administration's travel ban.



