Breaking:Gatwick Bound Plane With 242 Passengers Crashes ( Video )

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an incident on 12 June 2025.

The Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily closed, and emergency response teams including fire brigades and ambulances have been deployed to the crash site.

At this time, the number of passengers, casualties, or survivors has not been officially confirmed.

An investigation is underway, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the incident. A formal statement from Air India or the Civil Aviation Ministry is awaited.

Earlier reports says it was carrying 242 passengers

53 British citizens were in the plane according to latest report

