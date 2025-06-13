Breaking : Judge Moves Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To DSS Headquarters

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has been moved to the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS

Justice James Omotosho ordered that Kanu’s trial be moved from the Abuja Federal High Court to the DSS headquarters.

The trial judge said the case was moved to the DSS headquarters to allow for the inspection of Kanu’s shipping container.

The container was said to have been used by Kanu to bring a radio transmitter into Nigeria for broadcast on Radio Biafra.

The IPOB leader is currently facing trial for terrorism due to his push for the actualization of Biafra

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال