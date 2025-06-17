Bloodletting: Tinubu Shifts Kaduna Trip, Heads For Benue

President Bola Tinubu is travelling to Benue State today as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflicts affecting communities in the state, which resulted in the killing of over 200 persons by armed herdsmen last weekend.

This came on a day Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, confirmed that armed herders were responsible for the killings, even as the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, and leadership of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, sought an end to the killings in the state, saying ‘’enough is enough.’’

Also, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, who also condemned the killings, said the killers are motivated by economic interest rather than religion, just as the Chrsitian Association of Nigeria, CAN, urged the Federal Government to prosecute those responsible for the killings, if the constant slaughtering of people in the state is to be halted.

On the visit to Benue tomorrow, the President has already rescheduled his official visit to Kaduna State.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday, explained that the President’s visit was to assess, first hand, the recurring crises that had claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.





The statement read: “During his stay, President Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups—to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.





“In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State. The President is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.”





President Tinubu had, hours after the killings, condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love and mutual understanding.





He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.





According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was initially scheduled to visit Kaduna State tomorrow to commission various state government projects, but had the trip shifted to Thursday to pave way for the Benue visit.





Recall that there had been repeated calls on the President to always visit scenes of tragedies, in solidarity with victims, with a view to giving them hope.



