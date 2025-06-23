Another Nigerian Dies In India

Members of the Uguru community in the Nsukka area of Enugu State are mourning the death of their kinsman, Agbo Onyeka, popularly known as “Sky,” who passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.





Onyeka’s death draws a parallel with that of another Nigerian, Austine Osas, whose lifeless body was discovered in his rented apartment in the Eldeco Society, Sector Omicron 2 area of Dadri, Greater Noida, back in December 2018.





Although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, a video shared on Facebook on Sunday showed Onyeka lying unresponsive on a hospital bed with his trousers visibly soaked.





In the footage, a distraught woman —believed to be behind the camera—was heard wailing and repeatedly calling out his nickname, “Sky.”





Breaking the news on Facebook, a user identified as Sen Chijinkem Ugwuanyi disclosed that Onyeka had died weeks earlier and arrangements were being made to fly his body back to Nigeria.





“The corpse is on the way and may be buried latest tomorrow (Monday) at his hometown,” Ugwuanyi wrote.





Another Facebook user, Luke Elder, who claimed to be from Uguru town, revealed that the death had initially been kept from Onyeka’s parents due to his role as the family’s breadwinner.

“Life is terrifyingly fragile,” one of his friends, Ernest, posted on Sunday.

He added, “Everything you build, everything you hope for, everything you love—it all hangs by a thread. This world is nothing; we can’t predict tomorrow.”

“Honestly, we lost a very promising and good-hearted young man. Rest in peace, my good brother,” lamented Obayi Chika.

However, Onyeka’s sister, identified simply as Chiamaka, condemned the viral posts. She warned against using her brother’s death to chase social media content, saying, “You people are using my brother’s body for content. God will judge every one of you.”





Another mourner, Ugwuobute Nnabuike, wrote, “His father, Chief Anselm Ege Attah Agbo, who lives in (German) Agu Nguru, and his wife—may God comfort you both.





“Please accept my deepest condolences. Nothing in this world is worth boasting of, only a life in Christ Jesus.”





Similarly, a Facebook user named Peace Maker lamented, “Big bro, Sky, may your soul rest in peace. You told me you would come to Nsukka by December, but now it’s your dead body; they will return. This year makes it nine years since you travelled to India.”



