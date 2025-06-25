Another Bomb Blast Kills Four, injures 10 in Borno

Four travellers were killed and 10 others injured on Wednesday following a bomb explosion at Komala village along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road in Borno State.

The incident, which occurred around 3:30pm, involved a Suzuki pick-up truck that ran over an improvised explosive device.

Confirming the attack , Borno State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, said the injured victims had been rushed to the state Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment.

“I confirm that the incident happened. Four persons died and 10 sustained various degrees of injuries.

“They have been taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri,” he said.

Travellers said the explosion caused a major gridlock, delaying movement for hours.

“We met serious gridlock before we were able to pass,” a passenger said

This comes barely two months after a similar IED attack on the same route claimed eight lives and injured 11 others.

Following the April 12 attack, the police reported, “A Hummer bus with registration number Jigawa MMR144 stepped on an IED planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Komala village in Konduga LGA.”

Authorities continue to investigate the recurrence of deadly IEDs on the busy Maiduguri–Damboa corridor