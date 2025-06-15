Anambra Vigilantee Members Arrested Over Death Of 17 Year Old Boy

Two operatives of the Anambra State-backed security outfit, Agunechemba, have been arrested after allegedly shooting dead a 17-year-old boy during an operation at the Biafra Market axis in Onitsha.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Thursday at Ifejike Street by Sokoto Road in Onitsha South Local Government Area, caused panic as traders and residents confronted the operatives over the killing.

It was gathered that the victim was sitting on a culvert near the Nwangene Drainage when he was struck by a stray bullet fired by the Agunechemba men, who were shooting sporadically while chasing a fleeing suspect.

Eyewitnesses said the operatives attempted to flee in their operational vehicle, but were stopped by angry residents and traders, who insisted they must not abandon the boy’s corpse.

One of the witnesses said, “The boy was just sitting on the culvert, likely on his way to the toilet, when he was hit. The operatives initially tried to drive off, but the crowd blocked them. After some pressure, they carried the boy’s body away.”

In a video circulating online, two of the operatives were seen carrying the lifeless boy into the back of a white security van marked ANSG 0060.

The Anambra State Government had launched the Agụnechemba and Udo-ga-Chi security groups in March this year to support police and other security agencies in fighting crime.

However, there have been mounting concerns over the conduct of some operatives.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said two suspects had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka.

He said, “Police operatives attached to the Onitsha Main Market Division, with support from traders, arrested two suspects involved in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and recovered one pump-action rifle.

“Eyewitnesses said the suspects, identified as security operatives, were attempting to arrest someone when they began shooting indiscriminately, and the boy was hit.”

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikoiye Orutugu, as condemning the conduct of the suspects and vowing a thorough investigation.

He added that the CP had ordered their immediate transfer for detailed interrogation and appropriate sanctions.



