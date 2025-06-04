Alleged Dissapearnce: Babcock University Expels Student Over Alleged Ritual Practices

Babcock University has expelled a student, Master Oladipupo Siwajuola, after a disciplinary investigation found him guilty of multiple serious offenses, including drug trafficking, impersonation, unauthorized campus exit, and involvement in ritualistic activities.

The institution also dismissed as false and misleading the viral social media claims made by the student’s mother, who had accused the university of negligence in connection with her son’s disappearance.

In a statement released by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Marketing and Communication, Babcock University clarified that Oladipupo had left the campus on May 28, 2025, without official permission or notifying any university personnel. The situation drew widespread attention after his mother launched a social media campaign on May 3, alleging that the school was complicit in his disappearance.

According to the university, Oladipupo was brought back to campus by his father on May 15 and, during a session with the university’s security department, voluntarily submitted a written confession detailing the events that led to his absence.

He admitted to sneaking off campus through the university’s teaching hospital gate, disguised in a hoodie, and spending two nights in the Ilishan community before heading to Lagos. He further contradicted his mother’s claim that his secondary school classmates found him, stating instead that he was discovered by the mother of a friend, Sodiq.





More damning confessions followed. Oladipupo acknowledged involvement with a traditional herbalist named Alfa Yusuf, from whom he procured fetish items. He denied his mother’s claim that she had provided him with black soap for a skin condition. He also confessed to being involved in “Yahoo Yahoo Plus” (a form of cyber fraud involving rituals), drug peddling, impersonating another student using a falsified National Identification Number, illegally selling personal property, and borrowing ₦500,000 for gambling.





“These confessions not only contradict his mother’s public claims but also suggest that she may have been aware of some of his activities,” the university said in its statement.





After a comprehensive disciplinary review conducted in line with institutional policies and global standards, Babcock University found Oladipupo guilty of the following violations:





1. Unauthorized exit from campus





2. Possession and use of fetish items





3. Drug trafficking and peddling





4. Impersonation and academic dishonesty





5. Unauthorized sale of personal belongings





Based on these findings, the university announced his immediate dismissal but noted that Oladipupo reserves the right to appeal, as outlined in the Student Handbook.





“While we understand the emotional toll this decision may have on the family, our foremost responsibility remains the protection, moral development, and welfare of our entire student body,” the statement read.





The university also condemned the public allegations made by the student’s mother but stated it would not initiate legal action out of respect for the father’s cooperative and responsible approach.