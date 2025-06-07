Again Sanusi, Bayero Hold Parallel Eid Prayers In Kano

Kano residents, on Friday, joined millions of Muslims across the world to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, marking the start of the annual festival with the traditional slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

However, this year’s celebration took an unusual turn as the 15th and 16th Emirs of Kano—Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II – led separate Eid congregations at different locations.

Ado Bayero, who was deposed and later reinstated through a controversial court order, observed his prayers at the Nassarawa mini palace. The prayers were led by the Sarkin Malamai, Malam Kamalu Inuwa, who in his sermon, urged Muslims to emulate the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He called on the faithful to uphold values of patience, love, and perseverance, and to remain steadfast in their religious and moral obligations.

Simultaneously, Emir Sanusi II, who was recently reinstated by the Kano State Government, led thousands of worshippers at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground.

Sanusi was accompanied by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, as well as commissioners, district heads, and traditional titleholders.

Addressing worshippers after the prayers, Emir Sanusi II urged residents to support security agencies in tackling rising insecurity and youth violence, particularly the menace of thuggery that has plagued parts of the state.

“The fight against violence, especially the recent increase in gang-related activities, requires collective effort,” he said. “We must not allow violence and disunity to destroy the legacy of peace our forefathers established in Kano.”

He also stressed the importance of proper parenting and moral upbringing, which he described as the foundation of a stable and peaceful society.

“A good upbringing begins at home. Parents must take full responsibility in guiding their children away from criminality and ensuring they become responsible citizens,” he added.

Despite the division in leadership and parallel prayer sessions, the Eid celebration across the city remained peaceful, with security agencies maintaining a strong presence at major prayer grounds to ensure public safety.

The unfolding situation reflects the deepening emirate tussle in Kano, with both Sanusi and Bayero laying claim to the throne amid ongoing legal and political battles.







