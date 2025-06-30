Actors Guild Of Nigeria Opens New Headquarters Building In Abuja , Launch Super APP ( Photos, Video)

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Senator Ned Nwoko , Alibaba, Segun Arinze, Rita Edochie , Representative of the FCT Minister, Minister of Arts & Culture and others

The office is located at 125 FICUS Benjamin street after Vincare School Gaduwa Housing Estate Abuja and will serve as the administrative office of the Guild in Nigeria according to its President Emeka Rollas

The Actors Guild Of Nigeria on Saturday 28th June 2025 drew the who is who to the commissioning of its ultra modern new office complex in Abuja

BEING TEXT DELIVERED BY THE PRESIDENT OF ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA, AGN DR EJEZIE EMEKA ROLLAS MON DURING THE COMMISSIONING OF THE AGN NATIONAL OFFICE, LAUNCHING OF AGN GALLERIA PROTOTYPE AND AGN SUPER APP IN ABUJA.

Honorable Minister of FCT, His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike,ably represented by the Head of service of the FCT Amb Prophetess Grace Adayilo, Our Host Minister, Federal Minister of Arts Arts, Culture, Tourism and creative Economy Barr. Hanatu Musawa

Chairman of this event, Distinguished Senator Prince Ned Nwoko,

Members of the diplomatic corps, Veteran Actors distinguished Colleagues, Special Guests of Honor, Gentlemen of the fourth estate of the realm

Ladies and Gentlemen

All other protocols, duly observed.

It is with great sense of accomplishment that I welcome you to this joyful occasion of the commissioning of the National office of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, unveiling of the prototype of AGN galleria and launching of AGN Super APP, here in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Actors Guild of Nigeria is the umbrella body for all screen Actors in the Nigerian Movie Industry otherwise known as Nollywood. Actors Guild of Nigeria is present in 34 states of Nigeria including FCT with over one million members.

With very strong twinning relationship with the Screen Actors Guild of America SAGAFTRA and British Equity and affiliates of International Federation of Actors FIA,

As the largest Association in the culture sector in Africa, we are determined to take our place of pride at the forefront of the evolution of the sector and to achieve this onerous task, it became imperative that we must put in place the necessary infrastructures to help carry out this enormous task effectively.

Today’s ceremony is yet another milestone that attests to the phenomenal transformation that the present leadership of the Guild has continued to unveil.

The key objective is to create a conducive environment to help create access to our services and enhance our capacity towards provision of more welfare packages for members. Over the last three years, we have witnessed the monumental achievements of this administration on the international scene starting with the AGN International Festival, which debuted in Miami USA in 2023 with the second edition in Los Angeles last year. We also introduced the AGN Roundtable initiative in UK last year as well as other programs designed to create visibility and promote the talents of our members on the global platform to help encourage growth and sustainability.

Today, we are here to witness another landmark event: the commissioning in one swoop of 3 significant projects: The AGN National Office, Unveiling the prototype of the AGN Galleria as well as launching the AGN Super APP.





It is our firm belief that these projects will enhance the image and capacity of the Guild to provide all necessary support to members. It must be noted that for any organization to flourish, it requires a vibrant and dynamic leadership taking into cognizance our position as cultural ambassadors and influencers.

In order to ensure continuous efficient and effective mandate delivery we will provide cutting-edge services to build a seamless Association which will be people centered and technology driven, motivating members towards self- development, sustainable career growth and job satisfaction.

At this juncture, I wish to respectfully appreciate the efforts of the Federal Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy Barr. Hannatu Musawa for creating various forms of intervention funds to help accelerate development in the industry but she is yet to set up any form of intervention for actors who are the faces and voices of the film industry. I therefore, appeal to the Minister to consider a form of performer’s intervention especially in capacity building through the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

It is against this backdrop that we also extend our hand of fellowship to the Minister of the Federal Capital, Abuja for a mutually beneficial partnership to discover and nurture teeming youths in FCT who are interested in the film industry. There is no doubt that empowerment is one of the best ways to curb youth restiveness and we believe Nollywood plays a very significant role in this area, as film making employ hundreds of talents and also help to contribute to the development of Tourism within the nation’s capital.

Once again, I welcome you all to this epoch making event as I restate our commitment and support to the continuous promotion of core values of a new Nigeria, the values of Unity, Peace, Democracy, Hard work, Honesty and Enterprise

I wholesomely thank you for taking time out this afternoon to be with us. I wish you all safe trip back to your various destinations. Thank you all.

Yours Faithfully,

Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON

National President presidentactorsguild@gmail.com

