71 Year Old Nigerian Woman Dismissed From Work In UK Over Missing Bracelet

71-year-old Nigerian grandmother, Janet Olufunke Damiro, has been dismissed from her cleaning job at the London School of Economics after being accused of stealing a bracelet.

British tabloid newspaper, Metro UK, exclusively reports on Thursday that Damiro, who moved to the United Kingdom from Nigeria in 1971 and had worked at LSE for 13 years, said she simply forgot the gold bracelet in her purse after finding it during her shift and intending to hand it in later.

She returned it three days later when questioned by management, but was still suspended and eventually dismissed in April for gross misconduct.

Damiro said, “I can’t sleep. I have never had a bad record or been to HR before in my life.

“LSE have treated me really badly. It was my only job, and I loved working there. I never expected to be suspended or dismissed.

“I did not steal this thing. If I see any items, I always hand them over.

“This is the first time in my life I have had a problem like this since I came to this country. It is really bugging me.”

Metro reports that more than 70 of her colleagues, including three supervisors, have written to LSE management in her defence, insisting on her honesty and professionalism.

“Janet has always conducted herself with integrity and consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic,” their letter read.

Her trade union, United Voices of the World, in a post on its website last month, appealed the dismissal and criticised the university’s handling of the situation.

Speaking with UVW, Damiro said, “I don’t steal. I’m not a thief. I’ve worked at LSE for over 10 years without any problems. I just forgot. At my age, you can forget like that.

“They look at me like I’m a thief. It’s unfair. I’ve not been myself at all, I don’t sleep at night. I don’t have a job now, but I have to pay my rent and bills. Who’s going to employ me at this age?”

According to Metro, the university has declined to comment publicly, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

Meanwhile, LSE students have launched a petition calling for her reinstatement, describing the punishment as “deeply disturbing” for what they believe was a “minor mistake.”

An appeal hearing initially scheduled for May 22 was adjourned, and a new date has been set for later in June.”