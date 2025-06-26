2027: I Am Ready To Be Tinubu’s Vice President If Picked..Deputy Senate President Jubril

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has declared that he will fully support President Bola Tinubu’s decisions regarding the 2027 general election, including any move to pick him as running mate.

Barau made this known on Wednesday, during a press briefing in Abuja, while responding to questions about calls from political groups urging the President to adopt him as his running mate for the 2027 presidential race.

“Whatever the President asks me to do, I will do it — 100 per cent.

“He is my political father. If he calls on me to work with him, I will simply say, ‘Thank you, sir’ and I will do it,” Barau said.

The Kano-born lawmaker stressed that it was too early to talk about 2027 politics, saying the focus now should be on governance and supporting the President’s efforts to develop the country.

“Mr President has been working hard to reposition Nigeria and tackle the problems he inherited.

He is a kind-hearted and open-minded leader who stood by me when I faced challenges in Kano.

“The President is the father of the nation. But for now, we stand by him, we are working with him, and we want him to succeed. When he succeeds, we all succeed,” he said.

Barau added that some groups pushing for him to be vice president meant well, but he had advised them to focus on supporting Tinubu’s administration instead of engaging in premature politicking.

“When the time comes, we will talk politics. For now, let us face governance and support Mr President to succeed. When he succeeds, we all succeed,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to the ideals of the progressive political family to which both he and Tinubu belong, adding that loyalty remained a core value of his political journey.

“I am a progressive to the core, and loyalty is something I cherish deeply. I am 100 per cent loyal to Mr President,” he stated.

Barau also used the briefing to highlight preparations for the zonal public hearings of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, which he said would deliberate on 59 bills and 31 proposals already submitted.





He noted that further contributions from Nigerians were expected in the form of memoranda during the hearings, which would be held across six geopolitical zones.





The zones are Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom (South-South) – chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio or his representative; Kano (North-West) – chaired by Barau Jibrin and Lagos (South-West) – chaired by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.





Others are Jos (North-Central) – chaired by Deputy Senate Leader, Lola Ashiru, Maiduguri (North-East) – chaired by Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno and Enugu (South-East) – chaired by Deputy Chief Whip, Peter Nwebonyi.





The hearings aim to gather public input on proposed constitutional amendments.



