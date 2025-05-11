Young Soldier Buried In Maiduguri After Being Killed By Suspected Bandits

A young Nigerian soldier killed by Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State has been buried

This was a statement issued by one of his friends on social media

"Earlier today, the remains of a patriot, a younger brother, brave soldier, a proud son of Oshiri Ugoeze of Ebonyi State, late Mr. Akachukwu Nwite was laid to rest at the military cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State."





"He paid the Supreme price while fighting for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"I thank the Defence Headquarters,Abuja and the HQ Nigerian Army for their support and communication with the family so far. We hope that every other statutory responsibilities will be fulfilled."

"I call on the Commander-in-Chief to regig our security system to frontally confront and defeat the evil forces aiming to thwart our sovereignty so that the Supreme sacrifice of AkaChukwu, comrades and several thousands of Nigerian security personnel will NOT BE IN VAIN."

Source : Moses Idika

More details

CKNNews Learnt His name is Nwite Akachukwu.

He returned home last month about 3 weeks ago little did they know it will be his last.

He had come preparing to get married.

All that is in the past now.