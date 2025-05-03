World Press Freedom Day, Akuko Foundation Calls for Protection Of Journalists and Transparency From Public Institutions

As the world marks International Press Freedom Day today, Akuko Foundation joins voices around the globe in demanding an end to the harassment, arbitrary detention, and silencing of journalists. We stand in solidarity with the brave individuals and media organizations who risk their lives and liberty to shine a light on truth in the face of growing hostility and repression.

Across many countries—Nigeria included—journalists continue to be targeted simply for doing their jobs. From unlawful arrests to intimidation, smear campaigns, and restrictions on access to public information, these acts not only endanger lives but weaken democracy itself.

We believe journalism is not a crime—it is a cornerstone of accountability. A free and independent press is essential for holding power to account, exposing corruption, informing the public, and upholding human rights. When journalists are attacked, society suffers.

We call on governments and law enforcement agencies to uphold their obligations under international law to protect journalists, ensure due process, and prosecute those who target them. We also urge public institutions—whether in government, business, or civil society—to embrace openness and see journalistic inquiry not as an adversarial force, but as a vital part of healthy democratic governance.

At Akuko Foundation, we are committed to defending media freedom and empowering the next generation of storytellers.

Akuko Foundation is a media advocacy and training organization dedicated to promoting press freedom, ethical journalism, and open information access. We provide capacity-building programs for journalists, advocate for policies that safeguard the media, and support efforts to make public institutions more transparent and accountable.





As we work toward securing foundational support, we will continue to engage with media platforms to strengthen visibility and amplify the voice of independent journalism.





For media inquiries or collaboration, please contact:

info@akukofoundation.org





