Viral Video:Police Demotes Officers In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing police officers attached to its command assaulting a man along the Owerri–Aba Road. The viral video showed the officers slapping and kicking the man who appeared to be a passenger in a commercial vehicle.





In a statement released, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Henry Okoye, said the officers involved have been identified as Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit.





Okoye mentioned that following a review of the video, the Command conducted an orderly room trial in line with Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures.





‘’Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal. Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur.’’ the statement read





The police image maker added that the state Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as a breach of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards. He reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and promised appropriate action for those found guilty.





The Command urged the public to report any incident of police misconduct through the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), X-Squad Unit, or via 08033424051, 0814 802 4755. The Command is committed to transparency, professionalism, and protecting citizens’ rights.