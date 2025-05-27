Viral Video : Policemen Caught For Extortion Along Benin By Pass Moved To Force HQ

by CKN NEWS
Following the circulation of a viral video showing acts of extortion by police officers along the Benin bypass, the Nigeria Police Force, in line with its zero-tolerance policy on extortion and unprofessional conduct, has taken immediate action.

Upon their arrival at the Force Headquarters, the six erring officers, including their supervising officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police, were marched in to appear before the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, who condemned their actions as shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable. He further ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary procedures against all six officers involved.

Accordingly, the officers have been queried, while orderly room trials for the Inspectors implicated in the video have commenced. 

This reiterates the Force's commitment to upholding professionalism, integrity and accountability. The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any guise, and appropriate sanctions will be meted out in line with established disciplinary procedures.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

