Viral Video : Policemen Caught For Extortion Along Benin By Pass Moved To Force HQ









Following the circulation of a viral video showing acts of extortion by police officers along the Benin bypass, the Nigeria Police Force, in line with its zero-tolerance policy on extortion and unprofessional conduct, has taken immediate action.





Upon their arrival at the Force Headquarters, the six erring officers, including their supervising officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police, were marched in to appear before the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, who condemned their actions as shameful, distasteful, and utterly unacceptable. He further ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary procedures against all six officers involved.





Accordingly, the officers have been queried, while orderly room trials for the Inspectors implicated in the video have commenced.





This reiterates the Force's commitment to upholding professionalism, integrity and accountability. The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any guise, and appropriate sanctions will be meted out in line with established disciplinary procedures.



