Viral Video : I Am Not A Cultist...Edo Deputy Governor

Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa has denied being a cultist. Idahosa reacted to a viral video which accused him for being a cultist

Here is his unedited rebuttal

REBUTTAL OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF EDO STATE

My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which one Emmanuel Agbogun falsely accuses me, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, of being a member of a secret cult. In the said publication, Mr. Agbogun mentioned my name and those of other notable citizens of Edo State, alleging that we are members of various cult groups in the State.





I categorically state that these accusations are spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading. They are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and to undermine my unwavering dedication to public service. These allegations also seek to distract this administration’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and restore peace and order in Edo State.





The claim that I am affiliated with any secret cult group is entirely false and baseless. I vehemently deny any involvement, both past or present in cult-related activities.





As a public servant and the current Deputy Governor of Edo State, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in serving the good people of Edo State and Nigeria at large.





Let me again reiterate that I consider this publication not only slanderous but also a direct attack on my character. I will not treat it lightly and will pursue all legal avenues to ensure that such defamation is addressed within the full extent of the law. This administration remains firmly committed to its zero-tolerance policy on cultism and other societal vices.





Cult-related activities are a menace to our communities and the development of our dear state, and we will continue to work tirelessly to root them out.

For the avoidance of doubt, I am not, and have never been, a member of any secret cult. I am a Christian and a steadfast believer in the teachings of Jesus Christ.





I urge all well-meaning citizens of Edo State to remain vigilant and continue supporting our collective efforts to eradicate cultism and uphold the values of peace, justice, and development.

RT. HON. (DR.) DENNIS IDAHOSA

Deputy Governor of Edo State