Victor Osimhen Settles For Saudi Arabian Team Al-Hilal

Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United, are set to miss out on signing Victor Osimhen as the Nigeria international has agreed a move to Al-Hilal.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli last year after failing to join Chelsea in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Man United, has enjoyed a successful season in Turkey.

However, according to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh, Osimhen has now agreed a three-year contract to join Al-Hilal this summer.

The report added that the Saudi Pro League club want to have the former Lille star in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which starts next month.

Al-Hilal are also ready to pay the €75 million release clause in Osimhen’s deal with Napoli.

This is coming after Osimhen held talks with Al-Hilal over a move to join the club.

Osimhen has scored 36 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.


He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish league and cup double this season.

