US Embassy To Close Consulates In Abuja, Lagos ( Gives Reasons)

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will suspend operations on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States.

The US Mission in Nigeria announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the closure is in honour of American military personnel who lost their lives in service to the nation.

Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday in May, is a day of remembrance marked by solemn ceremonies, tributes, and the display of the American flag in honour of fallen servicemen and women.

As a result, all routine consular services at both locations will be unavailable on Monday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, May 27.

The US Mission advised individuals in need of emergency consular assistance to visit its official website for contact information.

