UK Police Recover Young Nigerian Corpse Inside Lake

The body of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian teenager, Valentine Ikechukwu, who drowned in a lake at Colwick Country Park on April 30, has been recovered.





It was learnt, in a statement shared on Facebook by Nottinghamshire Police and sighted by our correspondent, on Thursday, that the 16-year-old had got into trouble while swimming in the lake.





It was noted that emergency responders were alerted to the scene at about 5 pm on the day of the incident, and a search and rescue operation was conducted.





The statement added that the teenager’s body was recovered at about 8 pm following an extensive search coordinated by the police and emergency responders.





The statement read, “Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, April 30, after Valentine got into difficulty whilst swimming in the lake.





“A multi-agency rescue operation was launched, involving a police underwater search team, assisted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. He was discovered shortly before 8 pm.”





Reacting to the incident, Police Detective Inspector, Gail Routledge, noted that “Valentine’s family is being supported by specially trained officers following this incident.”





He added, “This was a tragedy where a young boy lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.





“While work continues to understand how Valentine came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the devastating consequences of entering open water, regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”





Meanwhile, the statement quoted Valentine’s family as describing him as a well-behaved son, and his loss has left the family devastated.





“Long live Valentine, forever 16. He was a former Nottingham College student and was well-liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now.





“We would kindly request privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed.”





Nottinghamshire Police concluded that “Valentine’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”



