Two Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Mecca

No fewer than two Nigerian pilgrims participating in the ongoing 2025 Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have been confirmed dead.

It was gathered that the deceased include a 75-year-old woman from Edo State, Adizatu Dazumi, and a prominent Abia State businessman, Alhaji Saleh Galeh, who was also the Chairman of the Lokpanta Cattle Market.

Both Galeh and the Edo pilgrim reportedly died in separate incidents on Monday.

Described as a respected community leader and businessman, the news of Saleh’s death shocked many in his Muslim community and among fellow Nigerian pilgrims.

“He answered the call of Allah peacefully while performing the sacred pilgrimage,” a source familiar with the incident was quoted as saying.

Funeral prayers (Salatul Janaza) for the late Galeh are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, (yesterday) at the Haram Mosque in Makkah during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer.

Muslim organisations, including the Islamic Calling Family in Imo State, offered condolences.

The organisation noted that the Muslim community, in collaboration with the National Hajj Commission and the Abia State contingent, was working to ensure a proper and dignified burial for the deceased.

“One of the Abia State pilgrims has just answered the call of Allah. The Chairman of Lokpanta Cattle Market, Abia State, Saleh Galeh, passed last night, (Monday), here in Makkah.

“Abia State pilgrims are arranging for his Janaza now so that his Salatul Janaza will be observed in Haram during Zuhur prayer on Tuesday.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and accept him in Jannatul Firdaus,” the ICF wrote in a condolence message shared on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, Adizatu Dazumi, a 75-year-old pilgrim from Jattu Uzairue in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, died on Monday after a brief illness.

Dazumi fell ill shortly after performing the Tawaaf (the ritual circumambulation of the Kaaba) and was taken to the King Fahad General Hospital in Makkah on Sunday. She passed away the following day.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, stated, “She was buried in Makkah on the same day, according to Islamic tradition, and her family in Jattu Uzairue has been informed.”

Uduimoh expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured other pilgrims that the board was committed to their welfare and safety throughout the pilgrimage.



