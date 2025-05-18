Two Dead, 19 Injured As Mexican Navy ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge

The Mexican Navy’s training ship, Cuauhtémoc, on Saturday evening, collided with New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to 19 others

The incident occurred as the vessel, carrying 277 people, was departing Manhattan for a global goodwill tour.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities suggest that mechanical issues may have caused the ship to lose power, leading to the collision. The ship’s towering masts struck the bridge, causing part of the rigging to collapse and injuring several crew members.

Brooklyn resident Nick Corso, who witnessed the accident, told AFP that the area erupted in panic. There was “lots of screaming, some sailors hanging from the masts,” he said.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, and the injured were transported to nearby medical facilities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also confirmed on X that two people died and two of the 19 injured were in critical condition.

Despite the severity of the crash, the Brooklyn Bridge did not suffer any major damage and was reopened after a preliminary inspection.

The Cuauhtémoc was towed from the area, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Reacting, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed deep sadness over the loss of two crew members in the accident.

According to the Mexican navy, the vessel, which measures 297 feet long (91m) and 40 feet (12m) wide, sailed for the first time in 1982.

The navy explained that it sets sail each year, at the end of classes at the naval military school, to finish cadets’ training.

This year, it left the Mexican port of Acapulco on 6 April, and its final destination was intended to be Iceland, the navy said.

Police said the Cuauhtémoc’s mast height was 48.2m (158ft). The New York transport department’s website says the bridge has a 135ft clearance at its centre.



