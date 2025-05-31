Tony Akiotu Becomes Baptist Academy Old Boys Association Protem Chairman, Abuja Region

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Baptist Academy Old Students’ Association (BAOSA) has announced the appointment of High Chief Tony Akiotu (1977 set) as the Protem Chairman of the Abuja Region.

A statement by the President, BAOSA (NEC), Olumide Ajomale, read : “With his distinguished background and leadership experience, we are confident that he will bring renewed energy and vitality to Abuja region.”

As Protem Chairman, High Chief Akiotu will work closely with members to revitalise the Abuja Region, foster unity, and promote the values of BAOSA. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Region, and we look forward to his leadership and vision.

Philanthropist gives scholarship to Baptist Academy students

Baptist Academy marks 166th founder’s day with ‘In the service of BAOSA’, a journey of stewardship’

The NEC has tasked him with identifying and engaging ex-students in the Region, organising a reunion, and building a strong community of Baptist Academy alumni. We are excited about the prospects of this appointment and anticipate a bright future for the Abuja Region under his stewardship.

About High Chief Tony Akiotu

High Chief Tony Akiotu is a distinguished alumnus of Baptist Academy and a seasoned leader. As the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications Plc (2010-2024), he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management skills. We are delighted that he has agreed to assume this role and contribute to the growth and development of BAOSA’s Abuja Region.Stay tuned for more updates on the Abuja Region’s activities and initiatives under High Chief Tony Akiotu’s leadership.



