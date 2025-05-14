Teenager Commits Suicide Over Low JAMB Score

Faith Timilehin took her own life in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State on Monday

The teenager, originally from Abeokuta, had been living with her elder sister in Ikorodu.

According to family and neighbours, Timilehin was a calm and respectful young woman with high academic hopes. She had applied to study Microbiology and was deeply disappointed by her score of 190, which she considered lower than her 2024 result.

“She said her last year’s result was better than this year’s,” a close friend confirmed

After ingesting a substance known locally as Push Out–a common rodent poison Timilehin reportedly went to her sister’s office and asked for palm oil to ease the pain. Her sister, unaware of what had happened, initially ignored her request. Moments later, she raised an alarm when Timilehin’s condition worsened, attracting neighbours and sympathisers.

An eyewitness confirmed that Timilehin eventually confessed on the way to the hospital that she had consumed poison at home before visiting her sister’s workplace.

Efforts to save her life proved futile. She was pronounced dead at Kolak Hospital, Odogunyan.

Merely 30 minutes after her death, a provisional admission message from JAMB arrived in her Gmail inbox.

“The shocking revelation is that she was given an admission message via her Gmail yesterday, immediately after she was confirmed dead at Kolak Hospital, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos,” a family source stated. Following the incident, her grieving parents arrived from Abeokuta and took her body home for burial.