Taskforce Impounds 139 Okadas In Lagos

The Lagos State Taskforce said on Wednesday that it had impounded 139 motorcycles during an operation targeting motorcycle operators violating the Okada ban in certain areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, in a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Raheem Gbadeyan, disclosed that the latest enforcement operations were carried out in areas such as Alakija, Iyana-Iba, Abule-Ado Agric bus-stop and Ojo Barrack areas.

Akerele stated that the agency has vowed to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to violations on these restricted routes.

“The ban on Okada operations in certain areas was put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all Lagosians, and we will not tolerate any breach of these laws. Those who continue to operate in restricted areas, endangering the lives of road users, will face the full weight of the law,” He stated.

He noted that, despite repeated warnings and sensitisation efforts, some operators remained defiant, thereby endangering public safety.

“The 139 motorcycles impounded during the latest operation have been confiscated, and legal action will be taken against the violators,” he added.

The chairman reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents as spelt out in the THEMES PLUS Agenda, urging Okada operators to adhere strictly to the laws governing their operations.

He also called on members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement officers by reporting violations and desist from patronising okada operators for their safety.

Gbadeyan further quoted the chairman as assuring that the Lagos State Taskforce would continue its patrols and enforcement activities across the state, particularly in areas prone to illegal Okada operations.



