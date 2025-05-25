Suspected Herdsmen Shoot Catholic Priest In Benue

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Solomom Atongo, was shot by hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen on Makurdi-Naka road on his way from Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government area on Saturday, May 24.

The Chairman, Diocesan Priests, Rev.Joseph Beba, confirmed the development in a statement released. The statement mentioned that Rev .Atongo, who is the priest in charge of St Johns Quasi Parish, Jimba, was rushed to the hospital after the sad incident and is in a critical situation.

It was learnt that Fr. Atongo was in the company of two people when the hoodlums struck.

After shooting the priest and thinking he was dead, the assailants reportedly whisked away the other persons to an unknown destination.