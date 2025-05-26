Solving Nigeria’s Problems Must Start From The North ..Peter Obi

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Mr Peter Obi sayd Nigeria’s transformation must begin from Northern Nigeria, which he described as the country’s “greatest asset.”

He stressed that solving poverty in the North would significantly reduce insecurity nationwide.

“The North can change Nigeria. The greatest asset of this country is the North. If we pull people out of poverty, we’ll solve insecurity,” Obi stated.


Obi said poor investment in education and agriculture was crippling the region. Drawing comparisons with agrarian countries like Bangladesh, he noted that Nigeria produces less than six million tonnes of rice annually—less than 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s output—despite the North’s vast landmass and potential.


He called for immediate redirection of resources, questioning the federal government’s N15 trillion coastal highway project while insecurity and poverty persist in the North. “Why not invest N1.5 trillion into tackling insecurity in the North? Why not capitalise the Agricultural Bank with N1 trillion?” he asked.


Obi urged northern leaders to move beyond ethnic and religious politics, and vote for competence and capacity. “We’ve tried voting religion and tribe. Let’s vote for what works. Let’s vote for capacity,” he said.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال