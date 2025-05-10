Poor Performance In UTM: How Our Product Can Help Students Do Better ..Glo

Telecommunications and digital solutions company, Globacom, has said its Examination Preparatory Service was specifically designed to help students excel in Computer-Based examinations.

Reacting to the poor performance of students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination, the company explained that the Glo Examination Preparatory Service trains students on practical ways to excel in Computer-Based examinations such as Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Junior and Senior West African Examination Council examinations as well as IELTS.

The 2025 UTME results released by JAMB on May 5 had elicited widespread concerns as more than 1.5 million out of 1.9 million candidates whose results were released scored below 200. A breakdown of the results released by JAMB on Monday showed that 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, while 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159.





Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that the Glo Examination Preparatory Service would help combat poor examination performances especially among secondary school students who take the listed exams.





The service offers targeted approach to exam preparation, allowing students to familiarize themselves with the format, structure, and content of the exams they will be undertaking, the company explained, adding, “By engaging with these practice materials, students can identify areas of weakness, reinforce their understanding of key concepts, and develop effective exam-taking strategies”.





According to Glo, users of the service which covers up to twenty subjects with links to educational videos and materials can subscribe by dialling *20791*6# on their mobile lines and selecting their intended exam from the menu. The content is supplied on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis and the user will be charged at the applicable price for each successful subscription while specific exam categories will be treated under each content to allow users pick their choice exams amongst the categories available in the service. The categories include JSCE (Junior Secondary Certificate Exam); SSCE (Senior Secondary Certificate Exam); UTME Exam (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam) otherwise called JAMB and A-Levels Exams.









The service will give practical tips on how to become familiar with the format, structure, and type of questions asked in the exams, thereby increasing their success rates when they participate in the exams; identify areas where they may be struggling within the exams and how to address the challenges by actively answering practice questions to reinforce their understanding of key concepts and principles covered in their syllabus. “This active recall enhances long-term retention and comprehension”, Glo said.





Customers who opt-in for this service will have access to trivia questions built around the exam syllabus with top scorers in the exam winning fantastic airtime, data, and cash prizes