Police Crushes Transnational Kidnapping Ring , Rescue 25 Ivorians , Arrest 8 Suspects

Maintaining a streak of success, the Nigeria Police Force has yet again recorded another resounding success in the fight against transnational crime.

In a meticulously executed operation, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued twenty-five (25) Ivorian nationals, including one Ladji Yoa Pierre, who was the subject of a formal request from the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abidjan.

This marks the third major achievement against transnational criminal activities within the span of one week, underscoring the NPF's relentless pursuit of justice, and its dedication to international collaboration.

The operation was triggered by a report filed on April 23rd, 2025, by Mrs. Kaussi Amenan Marianman at NCB Abidjan alleging that her son, Ladji Yoa Pierre, had been lured to Nigeria under false pretenses by some individuals who were later identified as Simon Oliver and Michael Odunga, promised to facilitate his travel documents to Belgium.

Once in Nigeria, Ladji Yoa Pierre was held captive, with the abductors demanding a ransom of two million five hundred CFA (equivalent to six million six hundred and twenty-five thousand Naira).

Upon receiving the request from NCB Abidjan, the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, Annex, Lagos, CP Bode Ojajuni psc, immediately deployed a team of trained investigators to rescue the victim and apprehend his abductors.

On May 5th, 2025, the team successfully stormed the hideout of the abductors rescuing two victims and apprehended two suspects at Osehi Hotel, located at Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State. Subsequent operation conducted at Ejegun Itele, Ado-odo-Ota resulted in the rescue of twenty-three (23) additional victims, including the said Ladji Yoa Pierre, and the arrest of six (6) more suspects.

Following the successful operation, Ladji Yoa Pierre was handed over to his biological mother, Mrs. Kaussi Amena, who came all the way from Abidjan. The remaining twenty-four (24) rescued victims have been handed over to the Assistant Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Services, Zone 'A' Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos, for further action, while the 8 apprehended suspects are in Police custody undergoing investigation for possible prosecution.

In response to this successful operation, the head NCB Abidjan in its letter dated May 6, 2025, expressed deep appreciation and compliment to the Nigeria Police Force and Interpol Unit for the brilliant operation leading to the rescue of the victims and hope to strengthen collaboration between both agencies towards tackling trans border crimes.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has once again commended these operatives for their remarkable display of professionalism and expertise.

The IGP has reemphasized that the NPF will make sure Nigeria is inhabitable for criminal elements who prey on vulnerable individuals, regardless of their nationality. The Force is committed to working with our international partners to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice.