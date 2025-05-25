Oracles That Pick Poor Obas Will Die Of Hunger.... Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi On Friday said oracles that choose poor people as traditional rulers will suffer the consequences.

The traditional ruler while speaking at the inauguration of the Owa Obokun of ljeshaland Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup in llesa said the governor of the state Ademola Adeleke made the best decision in the choice of Haastrup as the new Monarch.

Speaking in Yoruba, the Ooni said oracles now see better and clearly in decisions to pick monarchs.





He said the choice of successful candidates as monarchs will aid the development of their communities.

His statement drew loud responses from the expansive hall where the reception was held.