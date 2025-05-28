One Confirmed Dead , Several Injured At Lagos Building Collapsed Site

One person died, nine persons were rescued and three others feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Ikorodu, Lagos yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Otta Ona Junction, near Mobil Gas Station.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the building was under construction.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said teams were mobilised from Agbowa and Alausa to attend to the emergency when a distress call was received.

He confirmed that three people were reported trapped in the rubble when the rescue teams arrived at the scene.

“Nine male adults were rescued and treated on-site by the LASEMA Pre-hospital Care unit. Three persons were reported trapped and no death was confirmed at the time of this report,” he said.

The LASEMA boss said search and rescue started immediately, adding that a safety perimeter was established at the scene, while excavation of debris had commenced to aid quick location of the trapped victims.



