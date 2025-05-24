“Nothing Wrong If An Actor Wants Sex From An Actress For Movie Roles”..Yoruba Actor Dele Odule

Veteran Yoruba actor, Dele Odule, has stirred public debate following his remarks on the controversial issue of sex-for-roles in the Nigerian movie industry, saying it is not wrong for an actor to request a relationship from an actress in exchange for a movie role provided there is no coercion involved.

Odule made the statement during an interview on Oyinmomo TV’s official YouTube channel, where he offered a personal perspective on what has become a recurring concern in Nollywood.

“I don't agree that actors can ask actresses to have an affair with them before giving them movie roles because if such happens, it means the actress already has an interest in doing it,” he said.

The actor, known for his decades-long contributions to the Yoruba film industry, clarified that in any normal society where men and women interact, romantic or sexual advances are bound to happen. According to him, what matters is mutual consent.

“In a society where there are men and women, it is normal that they will approach each other for relationships, but it has to come with mutual agreement between a man and a woman because a woman always has the choice to agree or disagree,” he stated.

Odule emphasized that it only becomes a legal or moral issue when force is applied, noting that coercion or exploitation is punishable under the law.

“Nothing wrong if an actor wants s£x from an actress for movie roles so far he doesn't force her. It only becomes illegal when force is applied, which is punishable under law.”

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians accusing the actor of normalizing exploitation in the industry, while others argue that his comments simply reflect the reality of adult relationships and consent.

As the entertainment industry continues to wrestle with issues of ethics, professionalism, and abuse of power, Odule’s comments may further ignite conversations around how boundaries are defined and respected in Nollywood.



