Nobody Can Sing Afrobeats Like Me.. Davido

Grammy-nominated singer Davido has declared himself the king of Afrobeats, stating that while other artists may excel in different genres, nobody can match his skills in Afrobeats.

In a recent interview on the Ebro show on Apple Music, he explained that his mastery of the genre is why he focuses on it and often incorporates it into his collaborations with artists from other genres.

Davido acknowledged that artists like Gunna, Young Thug, and Chris Brown are better in their respective genres, but he believes his unique style and sound set him apart in Afrobeats.

He said: “One of the good things that American artists like about collaborating with me is that, it’s either we meet in the middle or you just do it my way [Afrobeats]. That’s how it is. Like I said, I can’t sing trap better than Gunna or Young Thug, or sing R&B better than Chris Brown, but nobody can sing Afrobeats like me”.

He also revealed that he has collaborated with Chris Brown on over 20 songs, joking that they could release two albums with their joint work.

“We could put out two albums right now,” he said.