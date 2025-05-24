Few Months After Recommissioning, NNPC Announces Planned Shutdown Of Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure that the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

NNPC Ltd. remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements.

Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja