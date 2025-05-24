Few Months After Recommissioning, NNPC Announces Planned Shutdown Of Port Harcourt Refinery

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure that the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

NNPC Ltd. remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements.

Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال