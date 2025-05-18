Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend Who Visited To Invite Him To Her Wedding In Enugu

A man known as Ogbonna “Mourinho” has been arrested after allegedly murdering his former girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu, at his residence in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Chisom, from Amufie community in Igbo-Eze North LGA, had visited Mourinho at his home on New Anglican Road to share joyful news of her upcoming wedding.

However, what began as an innocent visit quickly turned tragic when a disagreement escalated into a brutal assault.

Eyewitnesses say Chisom was already unconscious by the time neighbors rushed to her aid.

“She was breathing faintly when we got there,” one resident recalled. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police have since taken Ogbonna into custody for interrogation.

The suspect, who hails from Igogoro community—also in Igbo-Eze North LGA—remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the motive behind this devastating crime.