‘Lunatic’ Arrested With 27 SIM Cards In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps have arrested one Godwin, allegedly disguised as mentally unstable, in possession of 27 SIM cards.

The agency, in a statement seen on Tuesday, stated that the suspect, who identified himself as a native of Ughelli Local Government Area in Delta State, had been under surveillance for over a month.

This arrest followed the receipt of reports from some residents of the Epe area of Lagos about the suspicious behaviour of Godwin.

The LNSC disclosed that Godwin reportedly took shelter in an abandoned security post located near the T-junction in Epe.

He was reported to be seen discreetly changing his clothes each morning and frequently engaging in late-night phone conversations.

Acting on the tip-off, the operatives of the Epe command, during a routine patrol on Monday, found the suspect temporarily absent from his usual spot and decided to search the security post where the SIM cards were discovered.

“On May 5, during a routine patrol, officers were informed by residents that the suspect was temporarily absent from the area. Acting swiftly, the patrol team searched the structure and discovered 27 registered SIM cards concealed within a section of a block wall.

“Officers were immediately dispatched, and Mr Godwin was arrested shortly after his return to the location. During interrogation, he confirmed his identity and background but declined to reveal the location of any mobile phones linked to the SIM cards,” the statement partly read.

The statement added that a local food vendor corroborated reports of the suspect’s strange behaviour, noting that he often appeared mentally sound despite his erratic lifestyle.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the agency, Oloruntoba Runsewe, said the suspect had been handed over to the police.

She said, “He is no longer in our custody. He has been handed over to the police for further investigation.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

He however said, “Our preliminary investigation so far shows that he is a bit mentally unstable and he is homeless and there is no evidence to point to the fact that he is a kidnapper. The claim is for now baseless.”







