LG Chairman Slumps At APC Event In Lagos

There was tension and panic at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Acme, Lagos, on Wednesday afternoon when the Chairman of Bariga Local Government, Hon. Kolade Alabi, suddenly slumped while addressing party stakeholders.





The dramatic incident occurred during a high-level APC stakeholders’ meeting, drawing gasps and confusion from the crowd as Alabi, a prominent figure in Lagos grassroots politics, lost consciousness mid-speech.





Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with party members and aides quickly rallying around him. He was promptly revived at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.





Sources at the event said Alabi had appeared visibly stressed before the incident, though no official medical cause has been released as of press time.





The meeting, which had drawn several APC leaders and local government chairpersons ahead of the forthcoming council elections, was temporarily halted following the health scare.





As of the time of filing this report, officials close to the Bariga council boss say he is in stable condition and responding to treatment.



