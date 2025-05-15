Lagos Speaker Obasa’s Son, Emerges As LG Vice Chair Candidate ( Full List )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially released the full list of its vice chairmanship candidates for the forthcoming local government elections across the 57 councils in the state.


This announcement follows Lagos Reporters’ earlier exclusive release of the chairmanship candidates for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).


A notable inclusion on the list is Ganiyu Obasa, who emerged as the vice chairmanship candidate for Agege Local Government. Ganiyu is the son of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. His nomination is already sparking discussions within political circles about growing family influence within the state’s political structure.


According to the APC, the list represents a broad spectrum of political actors, grassroots mobilizers, and technocrats chosen to complement the chairmanship flagbearers in all the local councils.

Below is the full list of vice chairmanship candidates by local government:

FULL LIST OF APC VICE CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATES – LAGOS LG ELECTION 2025



The party is intensifying preparations ahead of the polls, which are expected to take place later this year. 

With the release of both chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates, campaign activities are expected to shift into full gear across all LGAs and LCDAs.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال