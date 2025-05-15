Lagos Speaker Obasa’s Son, Emerges As LG Vice Chair Candidate ( Full List )

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially released the full list of its vice chairmanship candidates for the forthcoming local government elections across the 57 councils in the state.





This announcement follows Lagos Reporters’ earlier exclusive release of the chairmanship candidates for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).





A notable inclusion on the list is Ganiyu Obasa, who emerged as the vice chairmanship candidate for Agege Local Government. Ganiyu is the son of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. His nomination is already sparking discussions within political circles about growing family influence within the state’s political structure.





According to the APC, the list represents a broad spectrum of political actors, grassroots mobilizers, and technocrats chosen to complement the chairmanship flagbearers in all the local councils.

Below is the full list of vice chairmanship candidates by local government:

FULL LIST OF APC VICE CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATES – LAGOS LG ELECTION 2025





The party is intensifying preparations ahead of the polls, which are expected to take place later this year.

With the release of both chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates, campaign activities are expected to shift into full gear across all LGAs and LCDAs.



