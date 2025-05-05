JAMB Releases 2025 Matriculation Result, 1.5m Candidates Score Below 200

Out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), over 1.5 million of them scored less than 200 in the exam.

The statistical analysis of 2025 UTME result released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday indicated that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 in the 2025 edition of the UTME.





The data showed that 75% of candidates scored below 200 in the exam, with less than 1% scoring above 300.”





2025 UTME data by JAMB.

In the statement accompanying the data, JAMB said “40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.





“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.





“Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres.





“Furthermore, few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others in the JEOG candidates group, are still being processed.





“A press conference to announce the individual results of candidates and to facilitate result checking will be held later this week.







