IPOB: Simon Ekpa Will Soon Be Extradited To Nigeria For Trial...DSS

Simon Ekpa, an associate of the detained self acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, will soon be brought back to Nigeria for trial, a Federal High Court was told in Abuja yesterday.

An official of the Department of State Services (DSS), who was testifying at the resumption of proceedings in Kanu’s ongoing trial, disclosed this.

The witness, identified with the acronym PWAAA, said he knew Ekpa as an associate of Kanu and that he (Ekpa) would soon be brought back to the country for prosecution for supporting Kanu in his pro-Biafra agitation.

The witness, who was being cross-examined by Kanu’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), said he was not aware that any other person besides Kanu was being tried in relation to the pro-Biafra agitation.

He said that he learnt from the newspapers and social media about those backing the defendant in the agitation.

The witness said he could not remember Kanu complaining about corruption in high places, unemployment among youths and tendering apologies to the President for insults directed at him and the negative remarks against Igbo leaders.

He further said that he could not remember when Kanu described IPOB as s voluntary organisation that was not involved in carrying arms against the nation.

The witness admitted that there were killings in some part of the country, especially in the North but that government has been doing its best to stem the tide of the killings.

He said he did not know whether the killings in other parts of the country were as a result of self determination agitation.

The witness, who earlier explained how Kanu was arrested in a hotel in Lagos in 2015, said no arms of public disturbance were recovered from the lady arrested along with Kanu.

The witness said all the items recovered in the hotel room were Kanu’s personal items.

He however said that the recovered items might ordinarily not be offensive, but the intention of the defendant might be something else.

PWAAA also told the court that he did not analyse any of the items because his mandate was to effect Kanu’s arrest and obtain a statement from him.





He further explained that he did not bring anybody before Kanu to confront him on any issue of terrorism.





The witness said Kanu’s statement was obtained without the presence of his lawyer and that statements were not obtained from other persons.





The items the witness said were recovered from Kanu were tendered in court and admitted as exhibits.

They include 1 Black laptop, 2 Multi mix transmitters, 1 Mini white Apple iPad with pouch, 1 Grey Apple iPad with pouch, 1 Grey MacBook with pouch, 1 Grey MacBook with case, 1 Mini drone sound wave speaker, 2 Mini white speakers, 1 Large computer mouse, 1 White adaptor, 1 Laptop adaptor and1 Carton bag with laptop

Others are 2 3G modems, 2 Glo modems, 1 Glo Hawaii modem, 1 MTN modem, 1 Etisalat modem, 1 Flash drive, 1 Camcorder, 1 Hand recorder in a black pouch, 1 MacBook Pro adaptor, 1 Mic stand, 1 Phillips headphone, 1 Radio Sharp mic with cord, 1 Pro sound mic with cord, 1 4G LTE modem, a bunch of cards, 1 Power adaptor for mixer, 1 Easy Blaze white modem, 1 Samsung phone,1 Black Motorola phone and1 Nokia phone.

Equally admitted were 1 Black Samsung phone, 1 Black phone, 1 D-Link black modem,

1 8GB flash drive, 1 Extension wire adaptor, 1 Pair of shoes, 1 Belt, 1 Pair of ciderwood sneakers and1 Footwear.

Others are 1 Black Softech wristwatch, 2 Singlets, 1 Sealed Hermes perfume, 1 Trinket, 1 Pokham perfume, 1 Fredrick Peckham wristwatch, 1 Diesel wristwatch, 1 Alexander Christy collection wristwatch, 1 Club wristwatch and 10 items altogether.

There were also 3 Bank MasterCards, Copies of documents, 1 Copy of IPOB complementary card, Documents tagged IPOB, 1 White clipper 1 Bottle of medicine, 1 Oman perfume, 2 Mini scented oils, 1 Empty black purse, 1 Nigerian passport bearing the names Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu and1 British passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya, 1 Black purse, 1 Passport holder, 1 Card holder, 1 Box of Rocarden wristwatch and 4 Bundles of cords.

Trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, adjourned till May 6th, 7th and 8th for continuation of hearing.